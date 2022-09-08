Citigroup Inc. Acquires 126,013 Shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 717,470 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,013 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Kosmos Energy were worth $5,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KOS. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 16,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,360,000 after acquiring an additional 7,056,967 shares during the period. Lonestar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,536,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Kosmos Energy by 68.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,820,862 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $20,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,278 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy in the first quarter valued at about $4,357,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Kosmos Energy by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,637,017 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,664,000 after purchasing an additional 599,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Roy A. Franklin sold 20,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $147,197.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,263.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kosmos Energy Stock Down 6.2 %

Shares of NYSE KOS opened at $6.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.81. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 12 month low of $2.21 and a 12 month high of $8.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.58.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. Kosmos Energy had a return on equity of 58.18% and a net margin of 9.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on KOS. Berenberg Bank raised Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $8.30 to $8.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com raised Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Kosmos Energy from $10.40 to $11.60 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.87.

Kosmos Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deep-water independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.