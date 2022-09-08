Citigroup Inc. Acquires 16,787 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,787 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in New York Times were worth $6,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of New York Times by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 79,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of New York Times by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of New York Times by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 395,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,111,000 after purchasing an additional 27,400 shares in the last quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Times during the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of New York Times by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,245,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,048,000 after purchasing an additional 97,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NYT opened at $30.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.12. The New York Times Company has a 52-week low of $27.63 and a 52-week high of $56.19.

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $555.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.74 million. New York Times had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is 31.86%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cannonball Research downgraded shares of New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of New York Times from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of New York Times from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of New York Times from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of New York Times from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New York Times presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.93.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

