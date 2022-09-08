Citigroup Inc. Acquires 2,612 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 236,936 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $6,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the first quarter valued at $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 159.4% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Stock Performance

Shares of ORI stock opened at $22.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.63. Old Republic International Co. has a 52 week low of $20.93 and a 52 week high of $27.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Old Republic International Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 22.31%. This is a positive change from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Further Reading

