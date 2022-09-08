Citigroup Inc. Acquires 82,897 Shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) by 45.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 266,560 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,897 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in UiPath were worth $5,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PATH. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of UiPath by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 5,307 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of UiPath by 110.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,100 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of UiPath by 3.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,993 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

Get UiPath alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on UiPath from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on UiPath from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen decreased their target price on UiPath from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on UiPath from $45.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho lowered UiPath from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at UiPath

UiPath Price Performance

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $2,070,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,387,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,716,406.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other UiPath news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $47,142.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,882,379.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $2,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,387,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,716,406.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,321 shares of company stock worth $2,589,103. Corporate insiders own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PATH opened at $13.84 on Thursday. UiPath Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.21 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of -17.97 and a beta of 0.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.13.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $242.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.68 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 18.47% and a negative net margin of 42.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that UiPath Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

UiPath Profile

(Get Rating)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.