Citigroup Inc. Cuts Stake in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 185,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,030 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Ping Identity were worth $5,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PING. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Ping Identity by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 591,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,534,000 after buying an additional 121,595 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ping Identity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Ping Identity by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 157,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after buying an additional 57,300 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Ping Identity by 81.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 170,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after buying an additional 76,783 shares during the period. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.87, for a total transaction of $2,787,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 502,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,002,333.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ping Identity Stock Performance

Several research firms recently commented on PING. William Blair lowered shares of Ping Identity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Ping Identity in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $25.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.82.

Ping Identity stock opened at $28.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -22.55 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.01. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $15.85 and a 12 month high of $30.40.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.30 million. Ping Identity had a negative return on equity of 9.91% and a negative net margin of 34.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Research analysts expect that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, offers intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications with customers, workforce, and partners.

