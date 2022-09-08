Citigroup Inc. Has $5.12 Million Stake in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) by 80.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,541 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 79,072 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Globant were worth $5,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Globant in the first quarter valued at $29,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Globant by 2,171.4% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Globant in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Globant by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 244 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Globant by 24.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Globant alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GLOB shares. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Globant from $220.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Globant from $231.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Globant from $360.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Globant to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Globant from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globant presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.00.

Globant Price Performance

Shares of GLOB opened at $208.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 69.20 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $204.70 and a 200-day moving average of $215.02. Globant S.A. has a one year low of $159.56 and a one year high of $354.62.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $429.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.22 million. Globant had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 11.53%. Globant’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Analysts expect that Globant S.A. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Globant Profile

(Get Rating)

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.