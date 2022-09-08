Citigroup Inc. Has $5.64 Million Position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $5,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Toyota Motor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Channing Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Toyota Motor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Toyota Motor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TM opened at $143.34 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $155.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Toyota Motor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $140.96 and a fifty-two week high of $213.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.53.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TM shares. Macquarie cut shares of Toyota Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Toyota Motor from $177.49 to $179.41 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Toyota Motor from 2,500.00 to 2,300.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,239.71.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names.

