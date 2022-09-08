Citigroup Inc. Has $6.20 Million Position in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 235,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,374 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Canada Goose were worth $6,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 86.6% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 5,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 28.5% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the fourth quarter valued at about $259,000. Shellback Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the fourth quarter valued at about $371,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP grew its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 41.7% in the first quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. 44.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on GOOS. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$49.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Canada Goose to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $39.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.40.

Canada Goose Stock Up 7.4 %

Shares of NYSE GOOS opened at $18.77 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.58. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.65 and a 1 year high of $53.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $54.77 million during the quarter. Canada Goose had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 26.71%. On average, research analysts forecast that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

