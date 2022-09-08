Citigroup Inc. Lowers Stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,017 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Aramark were worth $6,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in Aramark by 108.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aramark during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Aramark by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Aramark during the first quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aramark during the first quarter worth approximately $214,000.

ARMK has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Aramark from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Aramark from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.29.

NYSE ARMK opened at $36.40 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.25. Aramark has a fifty-two week low of $28.74 and a fifty-two week high of $39.95.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 1.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.13%.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

