Citigroup Inc. Purchases 28,751 Shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) by 900.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,944 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,751 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in monday.com were worth $5,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in monday.com by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 460,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,154,000 after purchasing an additional 97,904 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in monday.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new position in monday.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,024,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in monday.com by 161.6% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 36,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,341,000 after purchasing an additional 22,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in monday.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 64.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MNDY opened at $117.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of -30.42 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.62. monday.com Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $85.75 and a fifty-two week high of $450.00.

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $123.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.22 million. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 25.09% and a negative net margin of 42.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.67) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that monday.com Ltd. will post -4.94 EPS for the current year.

MNDY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on monday.com from $145.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Tigress Financial cut their price objective on monday.com from $432.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on monday.com in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on monday.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on monday.com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.83.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

