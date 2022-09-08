Citigroup Inc. Purchases 67,947 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 155.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,947 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $6,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WBS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 5,679 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 391,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,847,000 after acquiring an additional 8,039 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $640,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 14,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 3,437 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972 shares during the period. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Webster Financial

In related news, COO Luis Massiani sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total transaction of $371,440.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 152,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,099,611.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Webster Financial Stock Up 2.8 %

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WBS. Raymond James cut their price objective on Webster Financial from $73.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com raised Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Webster Financial from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Compass Point lowered their price target on Webster Financial to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Webster Financial from $61.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

Shares of WBS opened at $46.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.27. Webster Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $65.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 20.70%. The company had revenue of $607.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Webster Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 106.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is presently 51.78%.

Webster Financial Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

See Also

