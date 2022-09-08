Citigroup Inc. Purchases Shares of 94,459 GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 94,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,143,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GTLB. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of GitLab by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GitLab during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GitLab during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of GitLab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of GitLab during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 42.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GitLab alerts:

Insider Transactions at GitLab

In other news, major shareholder Howard Hartenbaum sold 18,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total transaction of $1,192,617.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,694,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder August Capital Management Vii, sold 43,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.54, for a total transaction of $2,507,190.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,442,803.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Howard Hartenbaum sold 18,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total value of $1,192,617.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,694,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 193,196 shares of company stock valued at $11,762,380 in the last ninety days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GitLab Stock Up 14.3 %

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on GitLab in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded GitLab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Cowen boosted their price objective on GitLab to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on GitLab to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on GitLab in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.50.

Shares of GTLB opened at $54.16 on Thursday. GitLab Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.74 and a 1 year high of $137.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.75.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $101.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.44 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that GitLab Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GitLab Profile

(Get Rating)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.