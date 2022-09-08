Citigroup Inc. Reduces Position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,833 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $5,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 53.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the first quarter worth about $41,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 477.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. 96.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMN shares. StockNews.com downgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on AMN Healthcare Services to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.50.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Performance

Shares of AMN stock opened at $103.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.01. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.75 and a 52 week high of $129.12. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.29.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.31. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 49.78% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. AMN Healthcare Services’s quarterly revenue was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

AMN Healthcare Services announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 15th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMN Healthcare Services

In other news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 6,330 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.09, for a total transaction of $677,879.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,956,213.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

