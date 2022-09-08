Citigroup Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 273,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,751 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in News were worth $6,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWSA. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in News in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in News by 243.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in News in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of News during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in shares of News during the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

News Price Performance

NWSA opened at $16.82 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 1.29. News Co. has a 52-week low of $14.95 and a 52-week high of $25.86.

News Dividend Announcement

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. News had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that News Co. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.87%.

Insider Activity at News

In related news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 82,028 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $1,536,384.44. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 87,706 shares in the company, valued at $1,642,733.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NWSA shares. Guggenheim raised their price target on News to $34.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com downgraded News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded News from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.10 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

News Company Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, focuses on creating and distributing content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and Investor's Business Daily through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

