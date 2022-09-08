Citigroup Inc. Sells 42,508 Shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 304,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,508 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $5,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SITC. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 11,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in SITE Centers by 4.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in SITE Centers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

SITE Centers Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of SITE Centers stock opened at $13.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.87. SITE Centers Corp. has a 1 year low of $12.40 and a 1 year high of $17.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About SITE Centers

A number of research firms recently commented on SITC. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of SITE Centers to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of SITE Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Mizuho raised shares of SITE Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SITE Centers has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.15.

(Get Rating)

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.