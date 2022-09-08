Citigroup Inc. Sells 65,195 Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its stake in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 131,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 65,195 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $5,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $282,000. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Cousins Properties Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of CUZ opened at $27.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.73. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a twelve month low of $26.33 and a twelve month high of $42.41.

Cousins Properties Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 67.37%.

CUZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Cousins Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $41.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

Cousins Properties Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

