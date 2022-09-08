Citigroup Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 62.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,055 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 56,021 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $5,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in Aspen Technology by 17.4% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 0.6% in the first quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.6% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 37.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 4.1% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 93.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZPN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Aspen Technology to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Aspen Technology from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Aspen Technology from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. TheStreet cut Aspen Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Aspen Technology from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aspen Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $213.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 56.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $200.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.58. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.29 and a twelve month high of $229.60.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.36. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $238.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It serves bulk chemicals, consumer packaged goods, downstream, food and beverage, metals and mining, midstream and LNG, pharmaceuticals, polymers, pulp and paper, specialty chemicals, transportation, upstream, and water and wastewater industries; power generation, transmission, and distribution industries; and engineering, procurement, and construction industries.

