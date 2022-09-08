Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) Receives GBX 1,540.40 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,540.40 ($18.61).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Monday.

Get Close Brothers Group alerts:

Close Brothers Group Stock Performance

LON CBG opened at GBX 1,001 ($12.10) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £1.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 747.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,064.07 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,101.08. Close Brothers Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 975 ($11.78) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,602 ($19.36).

Close Brothers Group Company Profile

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various savings products, including personal and business savings, and pension deposits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Close Brothers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Close Brothers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.