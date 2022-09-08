Cloud Peak Energy (OTCMKTS:CLDPQ) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Cloud Peak Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLDPQ – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Cloud Peak Energy shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 106,200 shares.
Cloud Peak Energy Price Performance
About Cloud Peak Energy
Cloud Peak Energy Inc produces coal in the Powder River Basin and the United States. The company operates through Owned and Operated Mines, and Logistics and Related Activities. It owns and operates three surface coal mines comprising the Antelope Mine and the Cordero Rojo Mine located in Wyoming; and the Spring Creek Mine located in Montana.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cloud Peak Energy (CLDPQ)
- 3 High Margin Chipmakers Bound to Recover
- 3 Solar Stocks That Will Benefit From the Biden Tariff Holiday
- REV Group Has A Deep Moat In The World Of EVs
- Is G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. A Value Trap?
- Bank Of America Sees Upside In These 2 European Alcohol Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Cloud Peak Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloud Peak Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.