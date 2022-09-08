Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Shares Acquired by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,027 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,321 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Codexis were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CDXS. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Codexis by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,942,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,297,000 after buying an additional 698,597 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 797.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 713,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,319,000 after acquiring an additional 634,285 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 1,267.4% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 377,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,801,000 after acquiring an additional 349,800 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 185.0% in the first quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 434,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,958,000 after acquiring an additional 281,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Codexis by 33.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 820,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,921,000 after buying an additional 207,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CDXS shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Codexis from $35.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Codexis from $39.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Codexis from $42.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Codexis from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Benchmark set a $20.00 price target on shares of Codexis in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.33.

Insider Activity

Codexis Trading Up 7.6 %

In other Codexis news, Director John J. Nicols sold 38,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $331,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,022,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,815,492.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Codexis news, Director John J. Nicols sold 38,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $331,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,022,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,815,492.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director John J. Nicols sold 39,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total transaction of $342,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,022,679 shares in the company, valued at $8,979,121.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDXS stock opened at $7.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $462.39 million, a PE ratio of -23.53 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.62. Codexis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.15 and a twelve month high of $42.01.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $38.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.86 million. Codexis had a negative net margin of 14.03% and a negative return on equity of 11.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

About Codexis

(Get Rating)

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. It offers biocatalyst products and services; intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

Recommended Stories

