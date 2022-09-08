Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Receives $163.23 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $163.50.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on COIN shares. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $275.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $600.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, Director Tobias Lutke bought 5,577 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.95 per share, for a total transaction of $378,957.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,003,865.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Coinbase Global news, Director Tobias Lutke acquired 5,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.95 per share, for a total transaction of $378,957.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,003,865.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 2,177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $156,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,974,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 18,707 shares of company stock worth $1,497,826. Corporate insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 346.4% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 683 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 10.5% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 2,638 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 15.2% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,880 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 121.8% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 9,287 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 25.6% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,627 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,573 shares in the last quarter. 49.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COIN stock opened at $68.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Coinbase Global has a 1 year low of $40.83 and a 1 year high of $368.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.19. The firm has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of -33.56 and a beta of 3.31.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

