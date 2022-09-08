Comcast Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 35,506 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 25% compared to the average volume of 28,488 call options.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $34.98 on Thursday. Comcast has a 52 week low of $34.58 and a 52 week high of $60.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.32.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Comcast by 3.1% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 2.3% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Comcast by 33.8% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 989 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. increased its holdings in Comcast by 5.5% in the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 4,816 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. TheStreet cut shares of Comcast from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Partners cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.17.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

