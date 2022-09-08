Community Heritage Financial (OTCMKTS:CMHF) Trading 3.1% Higher

Community Heritage Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMHF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 3.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.00 and last traded at $23.00. 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 5,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.30.

Community Heritage Financial Stock Up 3.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $51.29 million, a PE ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.38.

Community Heritage Financial (OTCMKTS:CMHF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.24 million for the quarter.

Community Heritage Financial Company Profile

Community Heritage Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia, and the District of Columbia. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial loans, real estate loans, installment loans, and consumer loans, as well as other business financing services; and deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposit, and certificates of deposit.

