Comparing Just Energy Group (JENGQ) and Its Peers

Just Energy Group (OTCMKTS:JENGQ – Get Rating) is one of 24 publicly-traded companies in the “Natural gas distribution” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Just Energy Group to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Just Energy Group has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Just Energy Group’s rivals have a beta of 0.79, suggesting that their average share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Just Energy Group and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Just Energy Group $2.15 billion $678.53 million 0.02 Just Energy Group Competitors $8.53 billion $325.69 million 13.68

Profitability

Just Energy Group’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Just Energy Group. Just Energy Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This table compares Just Energy Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Just Energy Group 27.34% 528.93% 39.74% Just Energy Group Competitors 5.49% -6.17% 5.11%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Just Energy Group and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Just Energy Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Just Energy Group Competitors 251 712 716 16 2.29

As a group, “Natural gas distribution” companies have a potential upside of 6.16%. Given Just Energy Group’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Just Energy Group has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

28.9% of Just Energy Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.8% of shares of all “Natural gas distribution” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.5% of shares of all “Natural gas distribution” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Just Energy Group rivals beat Just Energy Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Just Energy Group

Just Energy Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and natural gas commodities in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, The Mass Market and The Commercial. The company offers fixed, variable, index and flat rate commodity products, as well as Just Green products; smart thermostats; and subscription-based home water filtration systems, including under-counter and whole-home water filtration solution, as well as sustainable carbon emissions solutions. It offers energy solutions under the Just Energy, Tara Energy, Amigo Energy, and terrapass brands. The company serves residential and commercial customers through brokers, door-to-door commercial independent contractors, and inside commercial sales representatives. Just Energy Group Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

