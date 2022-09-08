Comparing XOS (NASDAQ:XOS) & Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP)

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Get Rating) and XOS (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Superior Industries International has a beta of 3.88, indicating that its share price is 288% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, XOS has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.2% of Superior Industries International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.1% of XOS shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.5% of Superior Industries International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 54.6% of XOS shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Superior Industries International 0 0 0 0 N/A XOS 1 1 4 0 2.50

This is a summary of current ratings for Superior Industries International and XOS, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

XOS has a consensus target price of $6.96, indicating a potential upside of 367.00%. Given XOS’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe XOS is more favorable than Superior Industries International.

Profitability

This table compares Superior Industries International and XOS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Superior Industries International 0.65% -22.90% 1.24% XOS 76.66% -15.72% -11.12%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Superior Industries International and XOS’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Superior Industries International $1.38 billion 0.08 $3.71 million ($0.98) -4.05 XOS $5.05 million 49.01 $23.40 million ($0.20) -7.45

XOS has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Superior Industries International. XOS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Superior Industries International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

XOS beats Superior Industries International on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Superior Industries International

Superior Industries International, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. The company supplies aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.

About XOS

Xos, Inc., a mobility solutions company, manufactures and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. It offers a range of services to facilitate the transition of fleets to electric vehicles, including charging infrastructure, vehicle maintenance, financing, and service. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

