Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 97,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,732 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $6,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI raised its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 65,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMP has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International from $73.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. CL King dropped their price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International from $67.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Compass Minerals International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.83.

Compass Minerals International Trading Up 2.8 %

Compass Minerals International Announces Dividend

Compass Minerals International stock opened at $39.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -18.43 and a beta of 1.40. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.67 and a 12-month high of $75.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -27.65%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Mary L. Frontczak acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.03 per share, for a total transaction of $37,030.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,227.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Mary L. Frontczak bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.03 per share, for a total transaction of $37,030.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,227.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph E. Reece bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.41 per share, for a total transaction of $167,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,510. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 8,780 shares of company stock worth $303,533 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International Profile

(Get Rating)

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

