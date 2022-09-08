CompuMed (OTCMKTS:CMPD) Trading Down 3.4%

CompuMed, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMPD – Get Rating) shares traded down 3.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.30 and last traded at $4.30. 750 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 146% from the average session volume of 305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.45.

CompuMed Trading Down 3.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $5.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

CompuMed Company Profile

CompuMed, Inc, an enterprise telemedicine solutions company, provides clinical care services for patients and medical facilities. It offers telecardiology and teleradiology services that provide real-time access to U.S. Board-Certified specialists through cloud-based technology and integrated medical devices to medical facilities worldwide.

