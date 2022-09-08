Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $476.84 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,730,875 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 195,398 shares during the period. Apple comprises 2.3% of Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Apple were worth $476,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Apple by 145.8% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 643,206 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $114,214,000 after buying an additional 381,507 shares in the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 123,752 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $21,975,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 311,137 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $55,249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares in the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 25,900 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,866,567 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,705,275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,154,422 shares in the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Stock Up 0.9 %

AAPL opened at $155.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.04 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.51.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.97 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $201.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at $70,411,823.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.