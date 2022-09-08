Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,101,951 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 226,645 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 1.7% of Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $339,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 1,316.7% in the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,535,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Tobam raised its holdings in Microsoft by 15,400.0% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $258.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $241.51 and a one year high of $349.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $269.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. Analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.73%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $349.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.31.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

