Contrasting EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT) & Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS)

EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) and Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares EngageSmart and Citrix Systems’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get EngageSmart alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EngageSmart $216.28 million 15.63 -$8.97 million ($0.02) -1,031.50 Citrix Systems $3.22 billion 4.08 $307.50 million $2.59 39.93

Citrix Systems has higher revenue and earnings than EngageSmart. EngageSmart is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Citrix Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EngageSmart 0 2 7 1 2.90 Citrix Systems 4 3 0 0 1.43

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for EngageSmart and Citrix Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

EngageSmart currently has a consensus target price of $31.94, indicating a potential upside of 54.84%. Citrix Systems has a consensus target price of $89.80, indicating a potential downside of 13.16%. Given EngageSmart’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe EngageSmart is more favorable than Citrix Systems.

Profitability

This table compares EngageSmart and Citrix Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EngageSmart -0.12% 2.13% 1.98% Citrix Systems 9.97% 68.95% 6.13%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.7% of EngageSmart shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.3% of Citrix Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of EngageSmart shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Citrix Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About EngageSmart

(Get Rating)

EngageSmart, Inc. provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections. It also provides HealthPay24, a patient engagement and payment platform that helps health systems, physician groups, dental practices, and medical billers to drive patient self-pay collections; and DonorDrive, a fundraising software platform that helps non-profits, healthcare organizations, and higher education institutions produce virtual events, launch branded donation campaigns, and create peer-to-peer fundraising experiences. The company was formerly known as EngageSmart, LLC. and changed its name to EngageSmart, Inc. in June 2021. EngageSmart, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Braintree, Massachusetts.

About Citrix Systems

(Get Rating)

Citrix Systems, Inc., an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps. It also provides Citrix ADC that offers application delivery controller, on-premise, in-cloud, and SaaS deployment option solutions. In addition, the company provides customer services, hardware maintenance, consulting, and product training and certification services. The company serves healthcare, financial services, technology, manufacturing, consumer, and government agencies. It markets and licenses its products through resellers, distributors, systems integrators, independent software vendors, original equipment manufacturers, and service providers. The company was formerly known as Citrus Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Citrix Systems, Inc. in March 2009. Citrix Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for EngageSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EngageSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.