Contrasting Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) & TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR)

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) and TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.1% of Krystal Biotech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.6% of TCR2 Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 17.8% of Krystal Biotech shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 25.0% of TCR2 Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Krystal Biotech and TCR2 Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Krystal Biotech N/A N/A -$69.57 million ($4.73) -14.39 TCR2 Therapeutics N/A N/A -$99.81 million ($2.99) -0.81

Profitability

Krystal Biotech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TCR2 Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Krystal Biotech and TCR2 Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Krystal Biotech N/A -17.15% -15.76% TCR2 Therapeutics N/A -42.91% -35.26%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Krystal Biotech and TCR2 Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Krystal Biotech 0 1 3 0 2.75 TCR2 Therapeutics 0 3 5 0 2.63

Krystal Biotech currently has a consensus target price of $104.40, indicating a potential upside of 53.37%. TCR2 Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 561.16%. Given TCR2 Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TCR2 Therapeutics is more favorable than Krystal Biotech.

Volatility & Risk

Krystal Biotech has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TCR2 Therapeutics has a beta of 1.79, indicating that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TCR2 Therapeutics beats Krystal Biotech on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Krystal Biotech

(Get Rating)

Krystal Biotech, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing KB105 that is in Phase I/II clinical study for treating patients with deficient autosomal recessive congenital ichthyosis; KB301, which is in Phase I/II clinical stage for treating wrinkles and other presentations of aged or damaged skin; KB407 that is in preclinical stage for cystic fibrosis; and KB104, which is in preclinical stage for netherton syndrome. Its discovery stage product candidates include KB5xx for treating chronic skin diseases, KB3xx to treat aesthetic skin conditions, and KB3xx product. Krystal Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About TCR2 Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing novel T cell receptor (TCR) therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include gavo-cel, a mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma. It is also developing TC-510, a mesothelin-targeted TRuC-T cell that has completed preclinical trials to treat solid tumors; and TC-520, a fratricide resistant CD70 targeting TRuC-T cell for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma. The company was formerly known as TCR2, Inc. and changed its name to TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. in November 2016. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.