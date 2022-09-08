Corbett Road Tactical Opportunity ETF (NYSEARCA:OPPX) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Corbett Road Tactical Opportunity ETF (NYSEARCA:OPPX – Get Rating) traded up 1.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.30 and last traded at $22.28. 15,262 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 249% from the average session volume of 4,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.98.

Corbett Road Tactical Opportunity ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.95.

