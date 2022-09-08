Cornerstone FS (LON:CSFS) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Cornerstone FS plc (LON:CSFS – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 8 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 8.25 ($0.10). Approximately 143,507 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 184,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.50 ($0.10).

Cornerstone FS Stock Down 2.9 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 9.39 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 16.15. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.60 million and a PE ratio of -0.55.

About Cornerstone FS

(Get Rating)

Cornerstone FS plc provides international payment, currency risk management, and electronic account services using its proprietary cloud-based multicurrency payments platform. The company also offers currency payment services for its customers and liquidity services to foreign exchange brokers. It primarily provides its services to the UK-based SMEs either directly or through white label partners on a SaaS basis, as well as high net worth individual clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone FS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone FS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.