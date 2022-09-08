Corteva, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.50 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:CTVA)

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Corteva in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.50 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.45. The consensus estimate for Corteva’s current full-year earnings is $2.57 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Corteva’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.20 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.65 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays began coverage on Corteva in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Argus raised their price target on Corteva from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Corteva from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $58.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Corteva to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.21.

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $61.82 on Wednesday. Corteva has a 1-year low of $40.72 and a 1-year high of $64.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.68.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTVA. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Corteva by 22,950.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its position in Corteva by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,423,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,313,000 after acquiring an additional 341,785 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth about $614,000. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,491,000. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth about $510,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.32%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

