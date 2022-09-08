Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Price Target Cut to $65.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential downside of 1.25% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on COUP. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Coupa Software from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their price target on Coupa Software from $120.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. DA Davidson started coverage on Coupa Software in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Coupa Software from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Coupa Software from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.95.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

Coupa Software Price Performance

Shares of COUP stock opened at $65.82 on Wednesday. Coupa Software has a 1-year low of $50.54 and a 1-year high of $270.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.96 and its 200 day moving average is $78.79. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Insider Transactions at Coupa Software

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 17.87% and a negative net margin of 47.72%. The company had revenue of $211.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Coupa Software will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mark Riggs sold 2,017 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $111,156.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,505.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Mark Riggs sold 2,017 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $111,156.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,729 shares in the company, valued at $205,505.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Todd R. Ford sold 1,940 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $106,913.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,017.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,113 shares of company stock valued at $1,210,703 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coupa Software

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Coupa Software by 1.5% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 26,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Coupa Software by 39.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares during the period. Crosslink Capital Inc. raised its position in Coupa Software by 12.4% in the second quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 522,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,813,000 after purchasing an additional 57,672 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new stake in Coupa Software in the second quarter valued at $3,812,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Coupa Software in the second quarter valued at $5,539,000.

About Coupa Software

(Get Rating)

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.