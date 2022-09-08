Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Price Target Cut to $75.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Raymond James from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on COUP. Citigroup raised their price target on Coupa Software from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their target price on Coupa Software from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Coupa Software from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Coupa Software from $85.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Coupa Software in a report on Thursday, May 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coupa Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.95.

Coupa Software Trading Up 17.9 %

COUP opened at $65.82 on Wednesday. Coupa Software has a 52 week low of $50.54 and a 52 week high of $270.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 17.87% and a negative net margin of 47.72%. The business had revenue of $211.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.99 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Coupa Software will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coupa Software news, insider Mark Riggs sold 5,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total transaction of $377,955.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Todd R. Ford sold 1,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $106,913.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,017.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 5,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total value of $377,955.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,113 shares of company stock worth $1,210,703. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coupa Software

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COUP. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Coupa Software by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

Coupa Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

Featured Articles

