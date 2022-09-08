Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Price Target Increased to $82.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.58% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on COUP. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Coupa Software from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $120.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.95.

COUP opened at $65.82 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.96 and its 200-day moving average is $78.79. Coupa Software has a 1-year low of $50.54 and a 1-year high of $270.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 1.50.

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 47.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.87%. The company had revenue of $211.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.99 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Coupa Software will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coupa Software news, insider Mark Riggs sold 2,017 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $111,156.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,505.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Todd R. Ford sold 1,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $106,913.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,017.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 2,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $111,156.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,729 shares in the company, valued at $205,505.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,113 shares of company stock valued at $1,210,703 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 26,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Coupa Software by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,573 shares during the period. Crosslink Capital Inc. raised its stake in Coupa Software by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 522,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,813,000 after acquiring an additional 57,672 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new stake in Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,812,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,539,000.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

