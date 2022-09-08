Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Price Target Lowered to $65.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on COUP. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $85.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Thursday, May 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $91.95.

Coupa Software stock opened at $65.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.79. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Coupa Software has a fifty-two week low of $50.54 and a fifty-two week high of $270.79.

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $211.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.99 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 47.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Coupa Software will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark Riggs sold 5,018 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total value of $377,955.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Mark Riggs sold 5,018 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total value of $377,955.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Glenn sold 2,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $119,809.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,846.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,113 shares of company stock valued at $1,210,703 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Coupa Software by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in Coupa Software by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 24,818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,922,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Coupa Software by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Coupa Software by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

