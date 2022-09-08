Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) PT Lowered to $71.00 at Barclays

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Barclays from $85.00 to $71.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.87% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $85.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $120.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Coupa Software from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.95.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

Coupa Software Trading Up 17.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ COUP opened at $65.82 on Wednesday. Coupa Software has a 1-year low of $50.54 and a 1-year high of $270.79. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $211.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.99 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 47.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.87%. Coupa Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Coupa Software will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coupa Software news, CFO Todd R. Ford sold 1,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $106,913.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,017.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Todd R. Ford sold 1,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $106,913.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,017.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 5,018 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total value of $377,955.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,113 shares of company stock worth $1,210,703. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Coupa Software

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Coupa Software by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 24,818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,922,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Coupa Software by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

About Coupa Software

(Get Rating)

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.