Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $55.82, but opened at $62.58. Coupa Software shares last traded at $64.20, with a volume of 59,136 shares.

The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $211.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.99 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 17.87% and a negative net margin of 47.72%. Coupa Software’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COUP shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on Coupa Software from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Coupa Software from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Coupa Software from $85.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Coupa Software from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Coupa Software from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coupa Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.95.

In other Coupa Software news, insider Mark Riggs sold 2,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $111,156.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,505.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CFO Todd R. Ford sold 1,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $106,913.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,017.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 2,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $111,156.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,505.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,113 shares of company stock valued at $1,210,703. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of COUP. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Coupa Software by 41,503.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,622,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,066 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Coupa Software by 1,237.4% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,595,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,825 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in Coupa Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $136,679,000. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $156,922,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Coupa Software by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,119,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,012,000 after acquiring an additional 991,100 shares during the period.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.79.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

