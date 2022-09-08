Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) & IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Financial Contrast

Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Rating) and IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Creative Realities and IonQ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Creative Realities 5.34% -4.59% -1.67% IonQ -1,470.75% -9.72% -9.02%

Volatility & Risk

Creative Realities has a beta of 3.03, indicating that its stock price is 203% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IonQ has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Creative Realities 0 0 2 0 3.00 IonQ 0 1 1 0 2.50

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Creative Realities and IonQ, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Creative Realities presently has a consensus target price of $2.25, indicating a potential upside of 222.46%. IonQ has a consensus target price of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 98.11%. Given Creative Realities’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Creative Realities is more favorable than IonQ.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.8% of Creative Realities shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.3% of IonQ shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.3% of Creative Realities shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.1% of IonQ shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Creative Realities and IonQ’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Creative Realities $18.44 million 0.82 $230,000.00 $0.05 13.96 IonQ $2.10 million 500.07 -$106.19 million ($0.54) -9.81

Creative Realities has higher revenue and earnings than IonQ. IonQ is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Creative Realities, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Creative Realities beats IonQ on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Creative Realities

Creative Realities, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions to retail companies, individual retail brands, enterprises, and organizations in the United States and internationally. Its technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and Web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers. The company also provides system hardware; professional and implementation services; software design and development; and software licensing, deployment, and maintenance and support services, as well as media management and distribution software platforms and networks; device and product management; and customized software service layers, systems, experiences, workflows, and integrated solutions. The company sells its solutions to the automotive, apparel and accessories, banking, baby/children, beauty, CPG, department stores, digital out-of-home, electronics, fashion, fitness, foodservice/quick service restaurant, financial services, gaming, luxury, mass merchants, mobile operators, and pharmacy retail industries. Creative Realities, Inc. is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

About IonQ

IonQ, Inc. engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems. It sells access to quantum computers with 20 qubits. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service. IonQ, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in College Park, Maryland.

