CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Shares Acquired by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) by 38.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $289,982,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,619,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,044,000 after acquiring an additional 300,276 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,316,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,736,000 after acquiring an additional 390,209 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 771,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,495,000 after acquiring an additional 127,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $43,865,000. 70.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRSP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $170.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.33.

CRSP stock opened at $65.01 on Thursday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52 week low of $42.51 and a 52 week high of $124.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.54.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by ($0.17). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.40% and a negative net margin of 4,274.02%. The business had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total value of $1,671,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,402,248.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $5,108,500 in the last ninety days. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

