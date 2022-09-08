Critical Analysis: AEye (LIDR) versus Its Rivals

AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Rating) is one of 71 publicly-traded companies in the “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare AEye to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares AEye and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get AEye alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AEye -2,521.51% -57.24% -49.88% AEye Competitors -295.26% -5.65% -3.74%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for AEye and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AEye 0 0 3 0 3.00 AEye Competitors 415 2100 2882 33 2.47

Institutional and Insider Ownership

AEye currently has a consensus price target of $12.33, indicating a potential upside of 670.83%. As a group, “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies have a potential upside of 37.82%. Given AEye’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe AEye is more favorable than its competitors.

27.3% of AEye shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.4% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.1% of AEye shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.0% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AEye and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AEye $3.01 million -$65.01 million -2.50 AEye Competitors $5.10 billion $149.21 million 12.64

AEye’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than AEye. AEye is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

AEye has a beta of 3.04, indicating that its share price is 204% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AEye’s competitors have a beta of 1.63, indicating that their average share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AEye competitors beat AEye on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

AEye Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AEye, Inc. provides lidar systems for vehicle autonomy, advanced driver-assistance systems, and robotic vision applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers 4Sight A, a software-configurable lidar solution for automotive markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, or Responsive 4Sight software levels; and 4Sight M, a software-configurable lidar solution for the mobility and industrial markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, Responsive 4Sight, and Predictive 4Sight software levels. The company was formerly known as US LADAR, Inc. and changed its name to AEye, Inc. in March 2016. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Dublin, California.

Receive News & Ratings for AEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.