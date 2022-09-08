Critical Comparison: Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) versus Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG)

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY – Get Rating) and Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.0% of Lloyds Banking Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Lloyds Banking Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nordea Bank Abp and Lloyds Banking Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nordea Bank Abp $11.62 billion 2.97 $4.30 billion $0.96 9.63 Lloyds Banking Group $51.49 billion 0.67 $7.95 billion $0.32 6.34

Profitability

Lloyds Banking Group has higher revenue and earnings than Nordea Bank Abp. Lloyds Banking Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nordea Bank Abp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Nordea Bank Abp and Lloyds Banking Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nordea Bank Abp 33.58% 11.99% 0.65% Lloyds Banking Group 20.69% 10.41% 0.61%

Volatility and Risk

Nordea Bank Abp has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lloyds Banking Group has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Nordea Bank Abp and Lloyds Banking Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nordea Bank Abp 0 4 5 0 2.56 Lloyds Banking Group 1 2 8 0 2.64

Nordea Bank Abp currently has a consensus target price of $45.43, indicating a potential upside of 391.70%. Given Nordea Bank Abp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Nordea Bank Abp is more favorable than Lloyds Banking Group.

Dividends

Nordea Bank Abp pays an annual dividend of $0.47 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Lloyds Banking Group pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Nordea Bank Abp pays out 49.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Lloyds Banking Group pays out 25.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

About Nordea Bank Abp

Nordea Bank Abp offers banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment provides various financial services to household customers through internet and mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices. The Business Banking segment offers payments, cash management, cards, working capital management, and finance solutions to corporate and personal customers. The Large Corporates and Institutions segment provides financing, cash management and payment, investment banking, and securities services, as well as capital market products to corporate and institutional customers. The Asset and Wealth Management segment offers investment, savings, and risk management solutions to high net worth individuals and institutional investors. This segment also offers life and pensions products and services. The company was founded in 1820 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers. The Commercial Banking segment provides lending, transactional banking, working capital management, risk management, debt financing, and debt capital market services to small and medium-sized entities, corporates, and financial institutions. The Insurance and Wealth segment offers insurance, investment and wealth management products and services. It also provides digital banking services. The company offers its products and services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands. Lloyds Banking Group plc was founded in 1695 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

