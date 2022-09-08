Critical Contrast: OLO (NYSE:OLO) vs. Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI)

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) and Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for OLO and Rimini Street, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get OLO alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OLO 0 2 2 0 2.50 Rimini Street 0 1 2 0 2.67

OLO currently has a consensus target price of $13.40, indicating a potential upside of 70.05%. Rimini Street has a consensus target price of $8.83, indicating a potential upside of 79.54%. Given Rimini Street’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Rimini Street is more favorable than OLO.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OLO -22.06% -3.99% -3.62% Rimini Street 19.08% -96.56% 26.78%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares OLO and Rimini Street’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

OLO has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rimini Street has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.4% of OLO shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.3% of Rimini Street shares are held by institutional investors. 40.5% of OLO shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 44.5% of Rimini Street shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares OLO and Rimini Street’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OLO $149.37 million 8.39 -$42.27 million ($0.23) -34.26 Rimini Street $374.43 million 1.15 $75.22 million $0.72 6.83

Rimini Street has higher revenue and earnings than OLO. OLO is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rimini Street, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Rimini Street beats OLO on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OLO

(Get Rating)

Olo Inc. provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems. The company also provides Customer Engagement solution, a suite of restaurant-centric marketing and sentiment solutions that enables restaurants to collect, analyze, and act on guest data; Front-of-House solution, which enables restaurants to streamline the queue orders from multiple sales channels; and Payment solution, a payment platform that offers fraud prevention that results in enhanced authorization rates for valid transactions. The company was formerly known as Mobo Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Olo Inc. in January 2020. Olo Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Rimini Street

(Get Rating)

Rimini Street, Inc. provides enterprise software products, services, and support for various industries. The company offers software support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific. Rimini Street, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for OLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.