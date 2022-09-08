Critical Review: M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) & Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) and M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.0% of Enterprise Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.2% of M&T Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% of Enterprise Financial Services shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of M&T Bank shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Enterprise Financial Services and M&T Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enterprise Financial Services 31.10% 13.51% 1.44% M&T Bank 23.21% 10.76% 1.17%

Dividends

Volatility and Risk

Enterprise Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. M&T Bank pays an annual dividend of $4.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Enterprise Financial Services pays out 21.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. M&T Bank pays out 44.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Enterprise Financial Services has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years and M&T Bank has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Enterprise Financial Services has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, M&T Bank has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Enterprise Financial Services and M&T Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enterprise Financial Services 0 0 3 0 3.00 M&T Bank 0 4 8 0 2.67

Enterprise Financial Services currently has a consensus target price of $54.50, indicating a potential upside of 18.66%. M&T Bank has a consensus target price of $198.71, indicating a potential upside of 8.70%. Given Enterprise Financial Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Enterprise Financial Services is more favorable than M&T Bank.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Enterprise Financial Services and M&T Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enterprise Financial Services $450.97 million 3.79 $133.05 million $4.13 11.12 M&T Bank $6.11 billion 5.37 $1.86 billion $10.76 16.99

M&T Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Enterprise Financial Services. Enterprise Financial Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than M&T Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Enterprise Financial Services beats M&T Bank on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enterprise Financial Services

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers treasury management and international trade services; tax credit brokerage services consisting of the acquisition of tax credits and sale of these tax credits to clients; and financial and estate planning, investment management, and trust services to businesses, individuals, institutions, retirement plans, and non-profit organizations. Further, it offers fiduciary, financial advisory, and merchant processing services; and debit and credit cards. Additionally, the company provides international banking, insurance, internet and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, positive pay, fraud detection and prevention, automated payable, check imaging, and statement and document imaging services; and cash management products, controlled disbursements, repurchase agreements, and sweep investment accounts. It operates banking locations and administrative offices in Arizona, California, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, and New Mexico market areas, as well as a network of SBA loan production offices and deposit production offices in various states. Enterprise Financial Services Corp was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Clayton, Missouri.

About M&T Bank

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers. The company's Commercial Real Estate segment originates, sells, and services commercial real estate loans; and offers deposit services. Its Discretionary Portfolio segment provides deposits; securities, residential real estate loans, and other assets; and short and long term borrowed funds, as well as foreign exchange services. The company's Residential Mortgage Banking segment offers residential real estate loans for consumers and sells those loans in the secondary market; and purchases servicing rights to loans originated by other entities. Its Retail Banking segment offers demand, savings, and time accounts; consumer installment loans, automobile and recreational finance loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and credit cards; mutual funds and annuities; and other services. The company also provides trust and wealth management; fiduciary and custodial; insurance agency; institutional brokerage and securities; and investment management services. It offers its services through banking offices, business banking centers, telephone and internet banking, and automated teller machines. As of December 31, 2021, the company operates 688 domestic banking offices in New York State, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Connecticut, Virginia, West Virginia, and the District of Columbia; and a full-service commercial banking office in Ontario, Canada. M&T Bank Corporation was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.