Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Receives $60.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.73.

Several research firms have weighed in on CYTK. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $54.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Cytokinetics Trading Up 3.7 %

CYTK opened at $50.99 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 9.01 and a current ratio of 9.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of -19.69 and a beta of 1.05. Cytokinetics has a twelve month low of $29.10 and a twelve month high of $55.28.

Insider Activity

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.81. The company had revenue of $88.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 142.85% and a negative return on equity of 118.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3029.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.86) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics will post -3.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $443,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 409,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,172,367.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $443,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 409,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,172,367.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 21,500 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $933,745.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,311,266.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,696,145 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cytokinetics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cytokinetics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,064,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $480,908,000 after purchasing an additional 113,654 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,741,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $321,760,000 after buying an additional 1,751,405 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,504,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $176,971,000 after buying an additional 307,394 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,604,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,727,000 after buying an additional 214,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 171.0% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,258,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,117,000 after buying an additional 1,424,936 shares in the last quarter.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

