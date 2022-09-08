D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 1,023 Shares of Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:SPFF)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:SPFF – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,459 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,073,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,579,000 after purchasing an additional 38,516 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 498,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,846,000 after purchasing an additional 22,644 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 161,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 22,878 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 103,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 36,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF by 29.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 13,122 shares in the last quarter.

Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF stock opened at $10.23 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.45 and its 200 day moving average is $10.61. Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $12.08.

