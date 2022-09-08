D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 1,465 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 49.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,415 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in MasTec were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MTZ. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MasTec in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in MasTec in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in MasTec in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in MasTec in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in MasTec by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 426 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Get MasTec alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on MTZ. TheStreet cut MasTec from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on MasTec to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com raised MasTec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on MasTec from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on MasTec to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.18.

MasTec Trading Up 3.1 %

NYSE:MTZ opened at $80.08 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.05. MasTec, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.64 and a 12 month high of $104.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28 and a beta of 1.25.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. MasTec had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

About MasTec

(Get Rating)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.