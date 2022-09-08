D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 424 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,950 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 58.0% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amdocs during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amdocs by 33.3% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in shares of Amdocs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Amdocs during the first quarter worth approximately $132,000. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amdocs Stock Performance

NASDAQ DOX opened at $83.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Amdocs Limited has a twelve month low of $68.33 and a twelve month high of $90.77. The company has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.83 and its 200 day moving average is $83.17.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. Amdocs had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 12.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is presently 36.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DOX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “top pick” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on Amdocs from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Amdocs from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amdocs has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.33.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

